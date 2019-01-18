CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Dave Chappelle Shares His Version Of R. Kelly’s Goons Doing What They Do

0 reads
Leave a comment

The Chappelle Show was ICONIC… to put it mildly.

Check out this update from Dave Chappelle in response to the story about R Kelly’s goons coming to see him after that infamous ‘Piss on You’ video spoof from all those years ago.

Via | HipHopDX

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – Dave Chappelle was performing at the Hollywood Improv Comedy Club in Los Angeles on Wednesday night (January 16) with Chappelle’s Show co-star Donnell Rawlings. During their time on stage, Rawlings asked Chappelle what happened when R. Kelly confronted him about his infamous “Piss On You” sketch.

“The week that sketch came out we were in Chicago at a Common show and his goons busted in my room,” he says in a clip obtained by TMZ. “I don’t know if it was his goons, but they sure did like him. [Kelly said to me], ‘How you gonna do that video with me peeing on a bitch like that?’ And I said, ‘How you gonna make a video like that?’ My mind’s telling me no. But you know what? My body’s telling me yes.”

 

Dave Chappelle Shares His Version Of R. Kelly’s Goons Doing What They Do was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close