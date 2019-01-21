CLOSE
#BlackExcellence: Taraji P. Henson To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

“Taraji P Henson is a powerful woman and a powerful actress. She is an entertainer that fans cannot take their eyes off,” said Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez.

Black women are starting the year off strong in the entertainment industry. Just weeks after Regina Hall became the first Black woman to receive a New York Film Critics Circle Award for Best Actress and Marsai Martin made history as Hollywood’s youngest executive producer, actress Taraji P. Henson has hit a major career milestone. According to Essence, Henson will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Empire actress is slated to receive her star on January 28, the news outlet writes. Walk of Fame representatives say that the honor is well-deserved as Henson has played pivotal roles in films and on television. “Taraji P Henson is a powerful woman and a powerful actress.  She is an entertainer that fans cannot take their eyes off of due to her great acting ability,” said Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez, according to the news outlet. “We welcome her bright star on our Walk of Fame.”

Henson recently took to Instagram to share her excitement. “This is for those lovely scary nay sayers who doubted me!!!! Welp I had a dream aaaaaannnnnnnd thank GOD I used all of your doubt to propel me to my greatness!!!,” she wrote. “I love you and I needed you!!!!” Her movie What Men Want is slated to be released on February 8.

When Henson isn’t in front of the camera, she’s leading philanthropic efforts. In 2018, she launched a non-profit—dubbed the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation—that is designed to provide resources for individuals battling with mental illness. “My dad fought in the Vietnam War for our country, returned broken, and received little to no physical and emotional support. I stand now in his absence, committed to offering support to African-Americans who face trauma daily, simply because they are Black,” she said in a statement about the organization.

