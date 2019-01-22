The 2019 Oscar Nominees Are…

Join The Box Text Club And Get The Latest Music, Exclusive Contests and Entertainment News On Your Phone. Text BOX to 24042 to join!

Despite not having a host, the 91st annual Academy Awards rolled out their nominations on Tuesday morning with Black Panther, Roma, The Favourite and A Star Is Born leading the pack.

Black Panther, the Marvel movie that became a cultural phenomenon is up for seven Academy Awards including Best Picture which is the first Best Picture nod for any movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A Star Is Born is up for the night’s three biggest categories in Best Picture, Best Actor (Bradley Cooper) and Best Actress (Lady Gaga).

Bohemian Rhapsody and Green Book, two big winners at the Golden Globes were also nominated for Best Picture and both Rami Malek and Viggo Mortensen were nominated for Best Actor. Mahershala Ali, who portrayed musician Donald Shirley in Green Book was nominated for Best Supporting Actor.

Regina King was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for If Beale Street Could Talk in a crowded field that includes Amy Adams for Vice.

Both Kendrick Lamar and Gaga are up for Best Song as “All The Stars” from Black Panther was nominated along with “Shallow” from A Star Is Born.

See the full list of nominees below.

Best Picture

Black Panther

Kevin Feige, Producer

BlacKkKlansman

Sean McKittrick, Jason Blum, Raymond Mansfield, Jordan Peele and Spike Lee, Producers

Bohemian Rhapsody

Graham King, Producer

The Favourite

Ceci Dempsey, Ed Guiney, Lee Magiday and Yorgos Lanthimos, Producers

Green Book

Jim Burke, Charles B. Wessler, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly and Nick Vallelonga, Producers

Roma

Gabriela Rodríguez and Alfonso Cuarón, Producers

A Star Is Born

Bill Gerber, Bradley Cooper and Lynette Howell Taylor, Producers

Vice

Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Adam McKay and Kevin Messick, Producers

Actress in a Leading Role

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

Glenn Close, The Wife

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Actor in a Leading Role

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Directing

BlacKkKlansman

Spike Lee

Cold War

Paweł Pawlikowski

The Favourite

Yorgos Lanthimos

Roma

Alfonso Cuarón

Vice

Adam McKay

Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Actress in a Supporting Role

Amy Adams, Vice

Marina de Tavira, Roma

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Adapted Screenplay

The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs

BlacKkKlansman

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Original Screenplay

The Favourite

First Reformed

Green Book

Roma

Vice

Cinematography

Cold War

The Favourite

Never Look Away

Roma

A Star Is Born

Production Design

Black Panther

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

Costume Design

The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Queen Of Scots

Film Editing

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Vice

Foreign Language Film

Capernaum

Cold War

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters

Documentary Feature

Free Solo

Hale County

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

Documentary Short Subject

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night at the Garden

Period. End Of Sentence

Animated Feature Film

Incredibles 2

Isle Of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Animated Short Film

Animal Behavior

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

Live Action Short Film

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin

Original Score

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle Of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

Original Song

All The Stars, Black Panther

I’ll Fight, RBG

The Place Where Lost Things Go, MPR

Shallow

When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings, Buster Scruggs

Visual Effects

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Makeup and Hairstyling

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice

Sound Editing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma

Sound Mixing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born

RELATED: Regina King, “Black Panther” & “BlacKkKlansman” Among The 2019 Golden Globe Nominees

The 2019 Oscar Nominees Are… was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Hot 107.9: