The 2019 Oscar Nominees Are…

Despite not having a host, the 91st annual Academy Awards rolled out their nominations on Tuesday morning with Black Panther, Roma, The Favourite and A Star Is Born leading the pack.
Black Panther, the Marvel movie that became a cultural phenomenon is up for seven Academy Awards including Best Picture which is the first Best Picture nod for any movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A Star Is Born is up for the night’s three biggest categories in Best Picture, Best Actor (Bradley Cooper) and Best Actress (Lady Gaga).
Bohemian Rhapsody and Green Book, two big winners at the Golden Globes were also nominated for Best Picture and both Rami Malek and Viggo Mortensen were nominated for Best Actor. Mahershala Ali, who portrayed musician Donald Shirley in Green Book was nominated for Best Supporting Actor.
Regina King was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for If Beale Street Could Talk in a crowded field that includes Amy Adams for Vice.
Both Kendrick Lamar and Gaga are up for Best Song as “All The Stars” from Black Panther was nominated along with “Shallow” from A Star Is Born.
See the full list of nominees below.
Best Picture
Black Panther
Kevin Feige, Producer
BlacKkKlansman
Sean McKittrick, Jason Blum, Raymond Mansfield, Jordan Peele and Spike Lee, Producers
Bohemian Rhapsody
Graham King, Producer
The Favourite
Ceci Dempsey, Ed Guiney, Lee Magiday and Yorgos Lanthimos, Producers
Green Book
Jim Burke, Charles B. Wessler, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly and Nick Vallelonga, Producers
Roma
Gabriela Rodríguez and Alfonso Cuarón, Producers
A Star Is Born
Bill Gerber, Bradley Cooper and Lynette Howell Taylor, Producers
Vice
Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Adam McKay and Kevin Messick, Producers
Actress in a Leading Role
Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
Glenn Close, The Wife
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Actor in a Leading Role
Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Directing
BlacKkKlansman
Spike Lee
Cold War
Paweł Pawlikowski
The Favourite
Yorgos Lanthimos
Roma
Alfonso Cuarón
Vice
Adam McKay
Actor in a Supporting Role
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Actress in a Supporting Role
Amy Adams, Vice
Marina de Tavira, Roma
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Adapted Screenplay
The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs
BlacKkKlansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
Original Screenplay
The Favourite
First Reformed
Green Book
Roma
Vice
Cinematography
Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away
Roma
A Star Is Born
Production Design
Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
Costume Design
The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen Of Scots
Film Editing
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice
Foreign Language Film
Capernaum
Cold War
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters
Documentary Feature
Free Solo
Hale County
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG
Documentary Short Subject
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night at the Garden
Period. End Of Sentence
Animated Feature Film
Incredibles 2
Isle Of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Animated Short Film
Animal Behavior
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends
Live Action Short Film
Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin
Original Score
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle Of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
Original Song
All The Stars, Black Panther
I’ll Fight, RBG
The Place Where Lost Things Go, MPR
Shallow
When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings, Buster Scruggs
Visual Effects
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Makeup and Hairstyling
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice
Sound Editing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma
Sound Mixing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star Is Born
