New ‘SHAZAM!’ Trailer Keeps Comedy Coming & Action Poppin’

'SHAZAM!' seems poised to be better than BvS and The Justice League combined...

Shazam

Source: New Line Cinema / New Line Cinema

Just when it seemed like the DC Extended Universe was dead and buried thanks to the sh*t show that was The Justice League, James Wan’s critically acclaimed Aquaman breathed some new life into the film world of DC superheroes. But can SHAZAM! keep the life support going?

Though we still have an issue with the over-the-top ridiculousness of the superhero suit and it’s short cape, the new trailer continues to make the film seem entertaining and fun with a few action sequences followed by comedic moments that reminds everyone that it’s the body of a man but the mind of a teen that’s inside Shazam.

Check out the latest trailer below and let us know if you’ll be checking for SHAZAM! come April 5.

