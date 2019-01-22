CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Houston Rockets Agree To Trade Carmelo Anthony To The Chicago Bulls

It still appears that the former scoring sensation might be without a team according to NBA insiders.

1 reads
Leave a comment
Paris Men's Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019

Source: Jonathan Rebboah/News Pictures/WENN.com / WENN

The career of Carmelo Anthony seems to be winding down to an end although unfairly so considering he hasn’t had much tick with the Houston Rockets since joining the squad. The team agreed to trade him to the Chicago Bulls, but NBA insiders believe he won’t stick with the midwest squad.

ESPN reports:

The Houston Rockets have agreed to send Carmelo Anthony and cash to the Chicago Bulls, league sources told ESPN.

Anthony, a 10-time All-Star, will not play a game for the Bulls, who will eventually trade or waive him before the Feb. 7 trade deadline, league sources said.

The teams wanted to complete the deal Monday, but the league office was closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day and a trade call couldn’t be executed to finalize the deal, sources said. The trade will be completed Tuesday, sources said.

Tough going for Anthony and with him approaching his 35th birthday, it may be a limited number of teams willing to bring him on despite his scoring brilliance and game dominance in the past.

Photo: WENN

Houston Rockets Agree To Trade Carmelo Anthony To The Chicago Bulls was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close