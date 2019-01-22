Houston Rockets Agree To Trade Carmelo Anthony To The Chicago Bulls

The career of Carmelo Anthony seems to be winding down to an end although unfairly so considering he hasn’t had much tick with the Houston Rockets since joining the squad. The team agreed to trade him to the Chicago Bulls, but NBA insiders believe he won’t stick with the midwest squad.

ESPN reports:

The Houston Rockets have agreed to send Carmelo Anthony and cash to the Chicago Bulls, league sources told ESPN.

Anthony, a 10-time All-Star, will not play a game for the Bulls, who will eventually trade or waive him before the Feb. 7 trade deadline, league sources said.

The teams wanted to complete the deal Monday, but the league office was closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day and a trade call couldn’t be executed to finalize the deal, sources said. The trade will be completed Tuesday, sources said.

Tough going for Anthony and with him approaching his 35th birthday, it may be a limited number of teams willing to bring him on despite his scoring brilliance and game dominance in the past.

