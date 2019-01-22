CLOSE
Features
HomeFeatures

Woman Speaks Out After Alleged Sexual Assault Inside An Atlanta Night Club

23 reads
Leave a comment

A Facebook post regarding a woman who was allegedly drugged and raped at a club in Atlanta on January 19 while onlookers watched has gone viral. The woman in the video spoke out before deleting her social media accounts.

 

The woman, identified as Jasmine Eiland, posted a video on Monday confirming that she was okay and also addressed rumors regarding her accusations.

“I’m not going to address any negativity, any opinions, none of that,” she said in the video while adding, “thanks for every text, every message, I haven’t responded to all of them.”

Police are currently investigating the incident and Eiland went on to say that the man in a photo she posted on Instagram earlier was not the assailant and she revealed she did not delete the video of her alleged attack because according to the police, it would slow down their investigation.

Following the video of her attack being circulated, Opera Atlanta issued a statement saying, “The disturbing matter that occurred last night has been brought to our attention, and we are working as diligently as possible in full cooperation with law enforcement.”

Some artists such as EDM musician Zedd have begun a boycott of the venue.

Woman Speaks Out After Alleged Sexual Assault Inside An Atlanta Night Club was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close