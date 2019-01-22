CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Jay-Z and Beyoncé Use Decoys To Avoid The Paparazzi [Photos]

Jay and Bey with the quarterback sneak for the win.

12 reads
Leave a comment

Jay-Z and Beyoncé are proving once again to be the finesse queen and king. Their secret to avoiding the press is low key genius.

Page Six has seemingly cracked the code on how Hip-Hop’s power couple keeps things low key while they are out on the town. Last week Hov and Bey attended a surprise dinner for Kareem “Biggs” Burke’s 45th birthday at Avra Beverly Hills. The celebratory get together had an all star list of celebrities in the house including Diddy, N.O.R.E., former NBA player Al Harrington, Saint Jhn, Mr. Rugs and Emory “Vegas” Jones.

While The Carters apparently stayed for the festivities they made sure to take another route for their exit. According to the gossip rag’s sources “they snuck out through the back as the other guests made their way to the front to distract the paparazzi.”

View this post on Instagram

What a night!!! Happy birthday Biggs !!

A post shared by NOREAGA/DRINKCHAMPS (@therealnoreaga) on

Humbled by the turnout Burke took to his Instagram to give his sincere thanks. “The Love is real!! Thanks for the surprise @rodeoandmadison. Filled with family and friends. A Birthday with memories that will last s lifetime. #blackexcellence.”

Photo: WENN.com

Jay-Z and Beyoncé Use Decoys To Avoid The Paparazzi [Photos] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close