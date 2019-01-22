CLOSE
Teyana Taylor Responds To Rumors That Shump Had A Baby On Her… “I’d Kill Him. End Of Story.”

According to all parties involved, the rumor isn't true. End of story.

amfAR Gala Cannes 2018 - Dinner

Source: Daniele Venturelli/amfAR / Getty

Teyana Taylor is putting an end to rumors that her husband got a porn star pregnant after they had a threesome with her. The “Threesome” singer says she did not have relations with that woman—and Shump definitely didn’t get her pregnant because he knows she’d “kill him.”

Iman Shumpert was scrutinized after commenting heart eyes under a photo of Alby Rydes and her newborn, at which point Shump, Taylor, and the adult film star took to social media to clear the air. “I had my baby with the man I was dating and that man ain’t Iman,” Rydes wrote. For his part, Shump threatened legal action against any blogs that helped “curate” the “fake news” and said he wouldn’t apologize for admiring his friend in all her mommy energy.

But it was Teyana Taylor’s response that really got the internet going. “Iman is not dumb he know I’d kill him…end of story” she wrote in response to the rumors. See Shump and Taylor’s full responses below, plus a screenshot of what Rydes had to say here.

Ready to let the rumor go yet?

Photo: Getty

Teyana Taylor Responds To Rumors That Shump Had A Baby On Her… “I’d Kill Him. End Of Story.” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

