Rappers Jay-Z and Meek Mills have come together bring about change by means of something other than a rap collaboration.

The company ‘Reform Alliance’, with a huge financial backing, was launched today by Jay-Z and Meek Mills along with others to bring reform to the current criminal justice system. The purpose/goal of ‘Reform Alliance’ is to get at least a million people out of jail over the next five year either by probation and/or parole. The company was formed with the support of Patriots owner Robert Kraft, 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin, Nets co-owner Clara Wu Tsai and CNN’s Van Jones who will act as Reform Alliance’s CEO.

Check out the announcement below

Jay-Z & Meek Mill Have Teamed Up To Bring Reform To Justice System [VIDEO] was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

BridgetEE Posted 20 hours ago

