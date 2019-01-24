CLOSE
Victor Oladipo Carted Off On Stretcher After Injuring His Knee [VIDEO]

Toronto Raptors v Indiana Pacers

Source: Andy Lyons / Getty

Wednesday night turned out to be a scary night, when Indiana Pacers star guard Victor Oladipo went down with a serious knee injury during his team’s game Wednesday night vs. the Toronto Raptors.

Based on the video above, Oladipo was running back on defense when he crumbled to the ground under the Raptors basket. He left the game on a stretcher, with tears in his eyes as he gave a thumbs up to fans.

The team announced on Twitter, Oladipo will have an MRI on the injured knee on Thursday.

Since the injury, many NBA players have tweeted support and prayers out to Oladipo including LeBron James, Paul George and more.

