Lil Wayne ft. XXXTentacion “Don’t Cry,” T-Pain ft. Tory Lanez “Getcha Roll On” & More

Lil Wayne lives it up in no mans land and T-Pain links up with Tory Lanez to set the streets a blaze. Today's Daily Visuals.

Even in death XXXTentacion’s presence continues to be felt thanks to his music and hardcore fan base and now Lil Wayne is helping the legacy of the Florida rapper live on.

For his visual to the XXXTentacion assisted “Don’t Cry,” Weezy F. Baby finds himself living the life of a sultan in the middle of a desert accompanied by only two women and a camel. Knowing Wayne it was a luxury camel with 24-inch humps or something.

Back in the states T-Pain links up with Tory Lanez and show off some fast and furious automobiles that would impress Dom Toretto in the clip to “Getcha Roll On.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from K$upreme featuring Soulja Boy, Kirk Knight, and more.

LIL WAYNE FT. XXXTENTACION – “DON’T CRY”

T-PAIN FT. TORY LANEZ – “GETCHA ROLL ON”

K$UPREME FT. SOULJA BOY – “16”

KIRK KNIGHT – “DOWNTIME”

PEEWEE LONGWAY – “BOUT IT BOUT IT”

NBA BIG B & NBA OG 3THREE – “ROLL WIT ME”

KOODA B – “WOP WOP”

SAUCE WALKA – “DEDICATED”

Lil Wayne ft. XXXTentacion “Don’t Cry,” T-Pain ft. Tory Lanez “Getcha Roll On” & More was originally published on hiphopwired.com

