Rappers have begun suing Epic Games, the creator of Fortnite for using their dances without permission or compensation. The latest to do so? Blocboy JB.

The Memphis rapper filed a lawsuit in federal court on Wednesday, telling the Associated Press that he first thought it was cool his moves were in a video game but later felt that the company was appropriating his property. After asking fans on social media, Blocboy, real name James Baker, decided to sue.

JB joins 2 Milly, actor Alfonso Riberio and others who’ve sued Fortnite and Epic Games over dance moves.

RELATED: BlocBoy JB Reveals What’s Changed For Him Since “Look Alive” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Soulja Boy Boasts ‘Fortnite’ Will Be On His Next “Console”, Epic Games Says Nah

RELATED: ‘Fortnite’ De-fortified: The Dance World Is Suing The Popular Game For Appropriating Moves

RELATED: Alfonso Ribeiro Sues “Fortnite” & “NBA 2K” Creators For Jacking The Carlton Dance

Blocboy JB Sues Epic Games, ‘Fortnite’ For Stealing “Shoot” Dance was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Brandon Caldwell Posted 13 hours ago

Also On Hot 107.9: