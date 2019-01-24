CLOSE
Tory Lanez Declares Himself Best Rapper Alive, Has Smoke For Pusha-T & J.Cole

The Canadian artist went at Pusha-T and J. Cole specifically.

Tory Lanez has incredible belief in himself as a rapper if nothing else, and he proved his bar game should be respected by way of his friendly battle with Joyner Lucas. Now, the Canadian artist has made the bold declaration that he’s the best rapper in the game and even had smoke for Pusha-T and J. Cole, formidable lyricists in their own right.

Lanez fired off a series of missives via Twitter expressing his rap dominance, employing his typical confidence and swagger.

“IM THE BEST RAPPER ALIVE RIGHT NOW …… I WILL BODY ANY OF YALL NIGGAS OUT ! PERIOD ….,” Lanez tweeted in the wee hours of Thursday (Jan. 24) morning.

He added, “And for anybody denying what I’m saying … that’s cool.. just remember your favorite rapper wouldn’t step up the last time . BECAUSE NIGGAS IS AFRAID OF THIS WORK.”

But things got interesting when Lanez named Push and Cole as rappers who were afraid to get into the ring with him.

“Don’t tell me nothing about Cole or Pusha T Either .. some of my favorite rappers but ….. I gave them both an equal opportunity to go bar for bar with me . And they weren’t READY,” Lanez said.

Although Pusha-T talked a little greasy on Twitter himself about the bars, it was before Lanez’s recent tweets.

“You tried, you failed…I’m hearing you wanna try again, this time I’m not gonna play with you, any of you,” Pusha-T wrote on Wednesday (Jan. 23).

Keep your eyes peeled to this possible war of words.

Photo: WENN

