Kevin Durant Opens Facility In Maryland To Help Kids Through College

The Durant Center is based in Suitland in Prince George's County, which is where Durant grew up.

The Durant Center, a brand-new state-of-the-art educational and leadership facility powered by College Track, will welcome its inaugural class of 69 students from Suitland High School.

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Kevin Durant is, without doubt, one of the NBA’s most electrifying players and a solid cog in the high-powered Golden State Warriors offense. But like other youth from his home state of Maryland, Durant wasn’t gifted with endless riches to go to the next level scholastically and now, he’s using his platform to assist others with that journey via the new Durant Center facility in Prince George’s County. 

The Washington Post writes:

About two years ago, Durant was looking for ways to widen his philanthropic portfolio. He had, a year earlier, signed a two-year contract with Golden State worth about $54 million. His foundation had overseen the construction of parks and basketball courts throughout the United States, including some in the Washington area.

But now he wanted something more far-reaching, so he attended a conference for start-up companies and met representatives for College Track, a company that uses a 10-year plan to shepherd students from their early teenage years through college graduation. Before long, Durant found himself visiting a center in Oakland, Calif., discussing how to bring something like that to Washington while paying attention to that facility’s students.

“He was interested in understanding their journey and what types of services we provided that really change their trajectory,” said Elissa Salas, College Track’s chief executive.

The organization, whose collaboration with Durant would lead to its first site on the East Coast, considered property in the District — Salas said a second College Track location will open this autumn in Congress Heights in Southeast D.C. and a third is in the early planning stages — but that Durant was adamant Prince George’s County seemed right.

How dope is that?

Learn more about College Track and the Durant Center by following this link. Peep the video below too.

Photo: Getty

Kevin Durant Opens Facility In Maryland To Help Kids Through College was originally published on hiphopwired.com

