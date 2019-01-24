CLOSE
Bag Collection: Cardi B Lands Las Vegas Palms Casino Residency

Bardi will take to the stages of the KAOS club inside the resort this coming spring.

Source: Gladys Vega / Getty

Among the several bags Cardi B has collected during her swiftly rising career, she has yet to snag a posh Las Vegas residency — until now. The Invasion Of Privacy superstar and social media wizard will have a residency at the KAOS club inside the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.

Page Six reports:

On Wednesday, the Palms Casino Resort announced the “Bodak Yellow” rapper will kick off her first residency this spring at KAOS, a dayclub and nightclub slated to open in April, as part of the hotel’s $690 million renovation.

Cardi, 26, joins G-Eazy, Kaskade and Skrillex, among additional performers, who will have residencies at KAOS. The venue also reportedly features a rotating 360-degree DJ booth.

Dates will be announced Wednesday.

Salute to Cardi B!

Photo: Getty

Bag Collection: Cardi B Lands Las Vegas Palms Casino Residency was originally published on hiphopwired.com

