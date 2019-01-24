Hip-Hop Spot: Cardi B Is Allegedly Headed To Vegas, J. Cole Might Be Taking Shots At Kanye West In His New Single & More

National
| 01.24.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Cardi B wasn’t playing when she said, “I don’t dance now, I make money moves.” The rapper is allegedly about to sign a contract with the Palms Casino in Las Vegas to possibly have a residency there.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

It will be dope for fans to not only travel to Vegas, but to see her perform. Congratulations to Cardi B!

SEE ALSO: Cardi B Checks Conservative Becky Stephanie Hamill For Questioning “Twerk” Video

In other hip-hop news, J. Cole just released his new single “Middle Child,” and fans are loving it. Headkrack played a piece of the song and some believe he’s taking shots at Kanye West.

Lastly, Chris Brown was arrested in Paris for allegedly raping a women, but was released after witnesses mentioned he was around them when it allegedly happened. Now it’s being reported that Chris is suing the young lady.

See photos of Cardi B below!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Cardi B Is Bodying Paris Fashion Week—See The Photos

8 photos Launch gallery

Cardi B Is Bodying Paris Fashion Week—See The Photos

Continue reading Cardi B Is Bodying Paris Fashion Week—See The Photos

Cardi B Is Bodying Paris Fashion Week—See The Photos

[caption id="attachment_766495" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Splash News[/caption] It’s no secret, New York Fashion Week didn’t go as expected for rising star Cardi B. So, the “Be Careful” rapper is spending her time at Paris Fashion Week wisely. Check out the gallery to see her serve looks in the City of Love, alongside stars like Blake Lively, Bella Hadid, and more.

Hip-Hop Spot: Cardi B Is Allegedly Headed To Vegas, J. Cole Might Be Taking Shots At Kanye West In His New Single & More was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close