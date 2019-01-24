Comedian turned rapper Lil Duval called in the Quick Silva Show to talk about the Living your Best Life Tour, that’s headed to Baltimore at the Lyric this weekend. Duval talked to Quick about his upcoming tour and how he’s ready to live his best life.

Quick asked if he ever gets tired of hearing people his song “Best Life” and he said never because it loves bringing people joy!

If you want to know if he still asks women what that mouth does…Listen to the full interview above.

Lil Duval Talks Living My Best Life Tour On The Quick Silva Show was originally published on 92q.com

QuickSilva Posted 7 hours ago

