CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Chris Brown Has Filed A Defamation Suit Against Rape Accuser…Plus

5 reads
Leave a comment
Paris Fashion Week Menswear - Yohji Yamamoto - Arrivals

Source: Jonathan Rebboah/News Pictures/WENN.com / WENN

Chris Brown was accused of rape in Paris, arrested, released without charges and has been walking around Paris living his best life.

Listening to reports about what’s going on with the case seems to leave Chris Brown with a lot of unanswered questions, whether or not Chris Brown will be able to leave the country and how long will this investigation drag out?  But the one thing that is not ‘UNDECIDED’ for Chris Brown is he is no rapist.

News is now that Chris Brown has filed a defamation suit against his accuser, and guess what? The police in Paris are having trouble believing the alleged victims story as well.

Check out the video below

Chris Brown Has Filed A Defamation Suit Against Rape Accuser…Plus was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close