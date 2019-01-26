Baltimore Drummers A1 Chops Land Web Series With Ellen Degeneres

Entertainment News
| 01.25.19
Two Baltimore natives are getting the opportunity of a lifetime after appearing on the Ellen Degeneres. The drumming duo A1 Chops a Timothy Fletcher and Malik Perry, will appear in an original digital series called “The Build Up.” The series will launch on DeGeneres’ ellentube website and YouTube channel.

The web series showcases how the duo is using their art and connections build the city of Baltimore back up. In the series A1 chops renovates a new music room for their former high school, assist in creating a new mural for their community center and show off a new routine on the M & T Bank Stadium field at a Baltimore Ravens game.

“The Build Up” premieres this Wednesday on EllenTube.

 

 

