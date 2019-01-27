Victor Oladipo Posts Emotional Message on Instagram After Season-Ending Injury

Indiana Pacers star Victor Oladipo is out for the season after suffering a ruptured quad injury on Wednesday and over the weekend after receiving support and encouragement from across the league and fans, he finally spoke out about his season-ending injury on Instagram.

“It’s going to be tough but tough times don’t last tough people do,” Oladipo wrote in an Instagram caption. “It’s time for me to truly practice what I preach and trust my God in heaven and the plan he has for me. I will be back better than ever and if you question that well, thank you. Greater is he that is in me than he that is in the world! I am #UnBreakable.”

Oladipo also went on to thank everyone for their outpouring of support.

“Thank you to everyone including all my teammates, pacer fans and staff.” Oladipo said. “Thank you to all the NBA fans around the world and all my brothers around the league who texted, called, tweeted and posted me I am truly thankful.”

Posted January 27, 2019

