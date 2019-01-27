CLOSE
Test
Gary’s Tea: Chris Brown’s Baby Mama’s Home Burglarized,…
Hip-Hop Spot: Cardi B Is Allegedly Headed To…
J. Cole Sets 2019 Off With New Song…
Spike Lee Possibly Working On “School Daze” Broadway…
Future Opens Up About Confronting Jay-Z Over Line…
Gary’s Tea: Iman Shumpert Gathering Legal Team To…
15 items
Slay Day: Every Time Draya Shut Down Instagram…
Yes: Restaurants Offering Free Discounts To Workers Affected…
Florida KFC Worker Arrested For Fried Chicken Assault…
Gary’s Tea: Kanye West Will Possibly Release A…
PnB Rock Arrested For Stolen Gun and Marijuana…
It’s Official! Kamala Harris Announces She’s Running For…
I Never, Ever Left My Niece Alone In…
Hip-Hop Spot: Migos Almost Performed For The Super…
Gary’s Tea: Mariah Carey Sues Former Assistant For…
“The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” To Act Alongside…
Former NFL Player Beats Up Man Who Was…
Gary’s Tea: Tokyo Toni Is Getting Married, Lauren…
10 items
All The Times LeBron James Daughter, Zhuri James…
Calls To Boycott GM Grow As Black Workers…
Michael Strahan Wants To Give The Clemson Football…
City Girls Drop Explosive “Twerk” Video Featuring Cardi…
Gary’s Tea: Amber Rose Admits To Trying To…
McDonald’s Employee Fired After Calling Customer The N-Word…
Trending Topics: New Record Deal Could Get Mystikal…
Gary’s Tea: Mary J. Blige Is Breathtaking In…
Identification chip and data implanted in humans.
Rapper Gets $250K Auto Tune Implant In His…
Alicia Keys To Host The 61st Annual GRAMMY…
Netflix Working With Software Company That Could Possibly…
Celebrity Astrology Experts Reveal The Four Worst Zodiac…
Uncategorized
HomeUncategorized

NBA Star Kevin Durant Opens After-School Center For Youth

“It’s one of the greatest accomplishments so far in my career,” said Durant.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Several Black athletes are paying it forward by giving back to the communities that they grew up in. Just days after it was reported that NFL star Marshawn Lynch was combating gentrification in his hometown of Oakland, NBA player Kevin Durant has opened a new after-school center for youth in Prince George’s County, Maryland, ESPN reported.

The facility—which is named after the Golden State Warriors player—will serve as a resource center that provides tools and assistance for youth to further their education, the news outlet writes. Through the center, students will be able to secure college scholarships and receive financial help and tutoring. The NBA player provided $10 million for the creation of College Track at The Durant Center.

Durant unveiled the new center before a group of local children who will be involved in the program on Wednesday. It was a full-circle moment for him; the center is located just a few blocks away from where he grew up. “To have this as a kind of staple and my family’s name on it and it’s doing so much for kids, man. It’s one of the greatest accomplishments so far in my career,” he said in an interview with the Washington Post. “As a basketball player it’s easy for us to say, ‘Let’s create an AAU team or let’s do a camp.’ As you get older, you start to look for bigger ways to impact. I see my peers, and not just NBA players but athletes in general, but just trying to push the future forward, push the youth forward.”

The opening of the center comes months after Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James opened the I Promise School for at-risk youth in Akron.

SEE ALSO:

Marshawn Lynch Is Pushing Back Against Gentrification In Oakland

LeBron James To Open Public School For At-Risk Students

TENNIS-AUS-OPEN

Twitter Applauds Naomi Osaka’s Australian Open Victory

10 photos Launch gallery

Twitter Applauds Naomi Osaka’s Australian Open Victory

Continue reading Twitter Applauds Naomi Osaka’s Australian Open Victory

Twitter Applauds Naomi Osaka’s Australian Open Victory

Twitter celebrated Naomi Osaka’s 2019 Australian Open victory, which was expected to push the 21-year-old tennis star to No. 1 in the world rankings on Monday morning. SEE ALSO: ‘I’m Tan’: Naomi Osaka Responds To Whitewashing Ad As Tennis And Race Collide, Again Osaka edged Petra Kvitova 7-6 (2), 5-7, 6-4 on Saturday night to win her second consecutive Grand Slam title. In September, Osaka beat Serena Williams in the 2018 U.S. Open final, which was plagued by controversy over the chair umpire docking a game from Williams after a heated argument. She is the first woman to win consecutive grand slam titles since Williams did it in 2015. Osaka also became the first woman since Jennifer Capriati in 2001 to win her next tennis grand slam after winning her first major title. Tennis’ new top women's player said she feels a bit uneasy about becoming world No. 1. “To be in this position feels a bit weird because I feel like, all of my life, I have been chasing people and chasing after the ranking,” she said at a post-match press conference. “It is a bit strange for me to say it like that, for it to be a leadership position. I know No. 1 is very difficult because people expect you to win all the time and you always have really hard matches because everyone wants to beat you. I feel like you should ask me after I have played my first match.” Winning her match against Kvitova wasn’t easy. After holding a sizable lead, it appeared that Osaka might let the match slip through her fingers, the Associated Press said. After yelling at herself and slamming a ball for playing poorly during the match, she returned from a break in the locker room refocused. “I felt like I didn’t want to have any regrets. I think if I didn’t regroup after the second set, then I would have looked back on this match and probably cried or something,” she said. Osaka was born in Japan to a Japanese mother and a Haitian father. At age 3, she moved to New York and now holds dual citizenship. She was recently thrown into the middle of a racial controversy after a Japanese company that sponsors her admitted that it whitewashed her complexion in a new ad. Osaka said Nissin apologized to her, but the tennis star appeared displeased that it even happened. “I’m tan, it’s pretty obvious,” Osaka said in part after a match on Thursday.  

NBA Star Kevin Durant Opens After-School Center For Youth was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close