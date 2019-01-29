Special Thanks To All Those That Donated Coats & Cans!

Hundreds of coats were donated this past weekend at a joint community event to help warm and feed those in need, that utilize Positive American Youth’s food pantry and family resource center.

Hot 107.9 & Bud Light came aboard with volunteers, music (DJ B. Jonez) and a ton of give away prizes for those that brought donations. Some of those prizes included tickets to the Bud Light Superbowl Music Fest! The event was hosted by Reec, midday personality on Hot 107.9. DTLR was the location sponsor and provided volunteers as well.

Check out pictures from the day

