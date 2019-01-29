It’s been a little more than four years since Bobby Shmurda was arrested on weapons and conspiracy charges. While it seemed likely he wouldn’t see the light of day for a lot longer, Bobby’s mother, Leslie Pollard, informed fans that Bobby should be coming home by 2020.

Yesterday Ms. Pollard continued to keep Shmurda fans hopes up as she posted a picture of her recent visit with the “Hot N*gga” rapper with a caption that read, “Great visit with my stinky…..the count down continues 22 months to go. Chewy is in great spirits he sends his Love and he can not wait to be back to work.”

Talk about more power in a mother’s hand than a king’s scepter. Hopefully Bobby will be able to pick up where he left off and get back in the rap game up and running.

Bobby Shmurda’s Mother Posts Pic With Rapper, 22 Months To Go Before Freedom was originally published on hiphopwired.com

O Posted 1 hour ago

Also On Hot 107.9: