Back To Wakanda: ‘Black Panther’ Returns To Theaters After Big SAG Win

The team at Disney and Marvel are certainly still celebrating Black Panther taking home the Best Ensemble trophy at the SAG Awards over the weekend. And now, the Oscar-nominated film will be returning to theaters for Black History Month with the added benefit of spreading news of a $1.5 million grant program from the United Negro College Fund.

One day after Black Panther won the top film prize at the SAG Awards, Disney announced that the Marvel blockbuster will be returning to theaters for one week. Black Panther will screen at select AMC Theatres locations between Feb. 1 and 7 — and in celebration of Black History Month, tickets will be free.

In addition to the free screenings, Disney revealed that it will give a $1.5 million grant to the United Negro College Fund, which provides scholarships to help minority students attend college.

“Black Panther is groundbreaking for many reasons, including the rich diversity of voices behind its success,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a statement. “The story also showcases the power of knowledge to change the world for the better, and the importance of ensuring everyone has access to it. We’re proud to provide thousands of free screenings of Black Panther in hopes it will continue to inspire audiences, and to support UNCF with a $1.5 million grant to make the dream of higher education a reality for more students.”

To find out how to cop the free tickets to the February screening of Black Panther, click here.

