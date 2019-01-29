Gary’s Tea: Taraji P. Henson Shares What She’s Learning In Therapy, Russell Simmons Apologizes To Terry Crews & More

| 01.29.19
Taraji P. Henson is having an amazing week. She recently received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and had a wonderful time celebrating.

She recently opened up about going to couples therapy and mentioned that she’s learning a lot about herself in it. Henson spoke about how woman have better vocabulary, can express how they feel without shutting down as well as learning to be better mates.

In other news, Russell Simmons tried to give some advice to Terry Crews about when he was allegedly sexually harassed, but it didn’t go well. Simmons wanted Crews to give the man a pass and that didn’t happen.

Simmons mentioned that he feels horrible about the advice he gave and apologized to Crews.

See photos of Taraji P. Henson below.

