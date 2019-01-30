CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

2 Chainz Shares Screen Time With Adam Scott In Super Bowl Commercial for Expensify [Video]

2 Chainz finds himself starring in a Super Bowl commercial with the comedic actor.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Source: ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 04: Rapper 2 Chainz performs onstage at The Tabernacle on October 4, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) Uploaded By Godspeed

Earlier today we got our first look at Cardi B‘s Pepsi Super Bowl commercial with The Office star Steve Carrell and now we have another Super Bowl Sunday commercial for Expensify featuring 2 Chainz and Parks and Recreation star Adam Scott.

Shot in the form of a music video, Scott interrupts Chainz while he sits in his see-through Lambo (that’s some sh*t) to ask him for paperwork on the video’s expenses. This really falls in line with Scott’s character of Ben Wyatt on the hilarious NBC sitcom that made him a fan favorite.

Check out the video below and let us know who had the better commercial between Cardi and Chainz.

2 Chainz Shares Screen Time With Adam Scott In Super Bowl Commercial for Expensify [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close