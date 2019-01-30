J. Cole & Meek Mill To Perform At 2019 NBA All-Star Game In Charlotte

J. Cole will perform during the the halftime show at the NBA All-Star Game at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. on Feb. 17., the NBA revealed late Tuesday.

2019 GRAMMY® Award-nominated artist and North Carolina native @JColeNC will take the court in his home state to headline the 2019 #NBAAllStar⁠ ⁠Game halftime show (Sunday 2/17 @NBAonTNT)! pic.twitter.com/eT6mTdJRYB — NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2019

Cole, a North Carolina native, is expected to perform a medley of his hits during his halftime performance.

Meek Mill will also be involved this year as the Philly native will open the night with a performance and entertaining introduction of the All-Star teams, according to Sports Illustrated.

The 2019 NBA All-Star Game is slated for Feb. 17th, 2019.

