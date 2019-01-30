CLOSE
Fyre Festival’s Andy King Doesn’t Want To Be Known As The “Blowjob King Of The World” [Video]

If you watched Netflix’s Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened there were definitely some key moments that stuck out. Andy King, for instance, was thisclose to giving a custom official a blowjob in exchange for drinking water…at the behest of fraudulent Fyre founder Billy McFarland.

Going viral in what are some of the most hilarious memes to ever hit the internet, King says he’s seen all the commentary and doesn’t want to be known as the “blowjob king of the world” — but would like to use all the attention to somehow help the local Bahamians who were cheated out of tons of cash.

“I just don’t want to be necessarily known as the blowjob king of the world,” he informed Netflix in a follow-up interview, adding “I’m blown away with the response of the documentary. Completely blown away. I’m now a noun, a verb, an adjective. It’s mind-boggling.” Hilariously, King didn’t even know what it meant when someone reached out to tell him he was “trending.”

“One of our biggest goals” he continued, “is paying back everybody in the Bahamas…if I can drive positive influences and a lot of positive energy towards social and environmental impact, which is what I base my business on, then I think I can utilize this moment to do a lot of good.”

Watch the quick clip up top.

