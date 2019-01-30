CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Ubisoft Shares More Details About ‘The Division 2’ Beta, Will Feature Endgame Content

Private beta preload begins Feb 6 at 1am PT and officially starts Feb 7 at 1am PT.

1 reads
Leave a comment
Ubisoft's 'The Division 2' Beta Will Feature Endgame Content & More

Source: Ubisoft/The Division 2

If you’re already excited about the upcoming The Division 2 beta these latest details as to what to expect when it kicks off next month should get you even more geeked.

Ubisoft revealed the release date for the beta as well as a new trailer for The Division 2 about two weeks ago. Today (Jan. 30), we learn precisely what we will get hands-on with when the private preview of the game goes live. Those who pre-ordered the game or registered to participate will get to experience a relatively sizeable amount of the game including endgame content surprisingly.

Private beta preload begins Feb 6 at 1am PT and when it officially starts Feb 7 at 1am PT players will be able to explore a”transformed” Washington D.C. after establishing a base in the White House. Agents can unlock skills, weapons and upgrade to a level cap of seven while venturing into the post-disease ravaged settings you will also experience:

  • Two main missions, available in Story, Normal and Hard Mode
  • Five side missions and additional activities in the open world
  • Unique PvPvE gameplay in one of the three new Dark Zones
  • Organized PvP gameplay in one Conflict mode, Skirmish

As mentioned above we will also be getting our first glimpse of the new endgame content as well which will feature one Invaded Mission and three endgame specializations. Ubisoft points out you will not be able to access the content until Feb 8am PT.

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 hits shelves worldwide on March 15, 2019, on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC. You can get a glimpse of what the Beta that runs from Feb 7-10 will have to offer in the trailer below.

Photo: Ubisoft/ The Division 2

Ubisoft Shares More Details About ‘The Division 2’ Beta, Will Feature Endgame Content was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close