Surviving This COLD weather

If you haven’t been outside in the last couple days…IT’S COLD! In the midwest American’s are dealing with temperatures as low as minus 20 with wind chills on almost minus 50. In our area we’re dealing with our fair share of frigid weather, it’s gotten pretty cold. If you don’t have to go outside for long periods of times, then don’t. Meteorologists are calling for the below freezing temperatures and multiple school districts have called for two hour delays and cancelations for students tomorrow. This polar vortex is taking the midwest and east coast out!

If you do have to be outside tomorrow here are some tips to stay warm:

Minimize outside activities, particularly the elderly and very young. Dress in layers. Several layers of loose-fitting, lightweight clothing will keep you warmer than a single layer of heavy clothing. Wear the right gear. Our bodies prioritize keeping our organs warm, which means hands and feet are typically the first to feel the cold. Wear either wool-lined winter gloves or heavy mittens, and sturdy, waterproof boots, protecting your extremities. Do not leave pets outside during cold weather extremes. They need adequate shelter. In sub-zero temperatures, their paws, noses and ears can succumb to frostbite—bring them inside. now the warning signs of hypothermia: uncontrollable shivering, memory loss, disorientation, incoherence, slurred speech, drowsiness and apparent exhaustion. Be safe with heat sources. When using alternate heating sources, such as your fireplace, wood stove or space heater, take the necessary safety precautions to ensure they are ventilating properly. Save the food. If you lose power for an extended period of time, don’t let food go to waste! To keep pipes from freezing, wrap them in insulation or layers of newspapers, covering the newspapers with plastic to keep out moisture. Allow a trickle of water to run from a faucet if your pipes have frozen in the past.

QuickSilva Posted 4 hours ago

