CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Queen Naija Gives Birth to Baby Renzo [PHOTOS]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Queen Naija and boyfriend Clarence White have officially welcomed their baby boy into the world and he is adorable!

Queen Naija shared a photo on Instagram after giving birth to her baby boy Renzo, with the caption reading “Thank You God..”

This is the singer’s second child, she and her ex-husband Chris Sails have a 3-year-old son, named CJ.

View this post on Instagram

Thank You God..

A post shared by Cj & Renzo’s Mommy ❤️ (@queennaija) on

Clarence also shared a photo of his new born son’s little hand holding his finger on his Instagram page.  How adorable?!

View this post on Instagram

Never let go..💙🤞🏽

A post shared by Clarence White (@clarencenyc) on

Congratulations are definitely in order for the happy couple! We wish them nothing but the best!

Queen Naija Gives Birth to Baby Renzo [PHOTOS] was originally published on hot963.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close