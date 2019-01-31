Pop Group Lukas Graham Removes XXXTentacion Cover From Spotify Due To Rapper’s Violent History

Danish pop group Lukas Graham is facing some backlash after the band decided to cover XXXTentacion‘s song “Sad!” The late rapper was facing several legal charges at the time of his death and admitted to a lot of the violence he’d been accused of, according to tapes posted by Pitchfork back in October.

XXXTentacion was charged with aggravated battery of a pregnant victim, domestic battery by strangulation, false imprisonment, and witness tampering—but Lukas Forchhammer, frontman of the aforementioned pop group, says he wasn’t aware. Now that he is, he’s having the Spotify session removed, according to Billboard.

“Our cover of SAD will be taken down ASAP,” he wrote on Instagram, according to the site. “I had no knowledge of his violent history. I’m very sorry for the pain I’ve caused. Again, I’m very sorry.”

Billboard states that Warner Bros. Records had no additional comment regarding the song’s removal. Thoughts?

Posted 17 hours ago

