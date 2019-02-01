Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Black History Month 2019: Byron Allen

2 reads
Leave a comment

Today for Black History Month 2019, we are highlighting media mogul Byron Allen.

The Paley Center for Media honors African-Americans in Television

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Birth Date: April 22, 1961

Hometown: Detroit, Michigan

Fun Facts:

  • Byron is the founder of Entertainment Studios, a billion dollar media company
  • Byron went to college at the University of Southern California
  • Byron bought The Weather Channel
  • Byron is also known for his stand-up comedy
  • Byron is married to Jennifer Lucas, with whom he has 3 kids (2 daughters, 1 son)
  • Byron’s first TV appearance was on The Tonight Show starring Johnny Carson
  • Byron was the executive producer for the 2017 film ’47 Meters Down’

We thank you for your contributions Byron Allen.

Byron Allen’s Annual Oscar Gala

Black History Month 2019: Byron Allen (PHOTOS)

7 photos Launch gallery

Black History Month 2019: Byron Allen (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Black History Month 2019: Byron Allen (PHOTOS)

Black History Month 2019: Byron Allen (PHOTOS)

Black History Month 2019: Byron Allen was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close