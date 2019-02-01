Leah’s Lemonade: Get Free Beyonce Tickets For Life!

Beyonce has no problem gathering her fans, the BeeHive to gather round and do what she asks but her recent task is not for the faint of heart. Queen Bey is asking fans to live a plant based life style with her and her husband Jay Z’s new innovative, the “green print.” Now you might be thinking… “I’m not going vegan for Beyonce,” but the reward is priceless. “The greenprint” promises to reward fans with a life time supply to Beyonce and Jay Z tickets to any tour the couple or as individual acts. This offer last for up to 30 years!

Beyonce took to social media to let her fans know how they can participate and how she plans to use her green print:

The singer vowed to only eat plant based and go meatless on Mondays. You can go to the Green Print website to sign up for your chance to win a life time supply of Jay Z and Beyonce tickets.

