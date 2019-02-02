The Rewind: These 5 Artists Will Go Down In Black History

02.01.19
The Rewind Episode 28

Source: The Rewind / Global Grind

It’s the end of another week, which means it’s time for another episode of Global Grind’s The Rewind.  Just in case you’re new here, or maybe you simply forgot how this whole thing works,  every week Global Grind’s resident critics, DJ Franchise and Landon Levarius, discuss the cultural happenings of the last week. They’ll take some time to explain what you may have missed, offer their expert insight and then when they’re all done, rate them from a 1-10. In case you have been living under a rock, The Rewind will always be here to get you right. This week, we’re switching up the tempo and taking some time to celebrate Black History Month. That’s right! It’s officially February, which means it’s time to pay tribute and take special attention to all things BLACK!

For this week’s episode, Landon and Franchise will be listing off five artists that they believe are creating bodies of work that are making Black History today. Quite often, when we discuss black history, it’s always in the past tense. However, history is being made every day and with some of today’s amazing artists, we can expect them to become nothing short of legendary.

So, do you think DJ Franchise and Landon Levarius are capable of putting together a list of 5 future Black History making artists? Do you trust their taste? Press play on episode 28 of The Rewind to see if you can agree.

The Rewind: These 5 Artists Will Go Down In Black History was originally published on globalgrind.com

