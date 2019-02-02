CLOSE
Test
40 items
Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In…
2019 Is Shaping Up To Be An Amazing…
LeBron James Had To Advocate For Octavia Spencer…
Bill Cosby Allegedly Playing The Role Of Dr.…
Rickey Smiley Unleashed: Why Rickey Believes We Need…
10 Signs You’re Low On Protein
Divorce Attorneys Weigh In On Dating Red Flags…
Tory Lanez Releases Diss Song Against Don Q,…
Gary’s Tea: Taraji P. Henson Shares What She’s…
“I Was Scared”: Tisha Campbell-Martin Granted Restraining Order…
Oh Hell Naw: This Apple Glitch Is Making…
5 Reasons Why You Have To See One…
Jeannie Mai Of ‘The Real’ Allegedly Dating Young…
Gary’s Tea: Chris Brown’s Baby Mama’s Home Burglarized,…
Hip-Hop Spot: Cardi B Is Allegedly Headed To…
J. Cole Sets 2019 Off With New Song…
Spike Lee Possibly Working On “School Daze” Broadway…
Future Opens Up About Confronting Jay-Z Over Line…
Gary’s Tea: Iman Shumpert Gathering Legal Team To…
15 items
Slay Day: Every Time Draya Shut Down Instagram…
Yes: Restaurants Offering Free Discounts To Workers Affected…
Florida KFC Worker Arrested For Fried Chicken Assault…
Gary’s Tea: Kanye West Will Possibly Release A…
PnB Rock Arrested For Stolen Gun and Marijuana…
It’s Official! Kamala Harris Announces She’s Running For…
I Never, Ever Left My Niece Alone In…
Hip-Hop Spot: Migos Almost Performed For The Super…
Gary’s Tea: Mariah Carey Sues Former Assistant For…
“The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” To Act Alongside…
Former NFL Player Beats Up Man Who Was…
Uncategorized
HomeUncategorized

18-Year-Old Beauty Entrepreneur Lands Major Deal With Target

“I am on a mission to shatter the status quo, and with partners like Target, I am making that happen,” said Zandra Cunningham, Founder, Zandra Beauty.

5 reads
Leave a comment

Zandra Cunningham hasn’t even reached her twenties yet and she’s already making power moves in the realm of entrepreneurship. According to Black News, the 18-year-old beauty entrepreneur just landed a major deal with Target to sell her brand’s beauty box in their stores.

The box—dubbed the “Treat Yo Self” gift box—is an ode to Black History Month, the news outlet writes. It features a hand and body lotion, an exfoliating sugar scrub, and a lip and body balm. All of the products in Cunningham’s beauty line are plant-based and designed for sensitive skin. They’re all created at a lab in Buffalo.

Cunningham is beyond excited about her collaboration with Target. “I am so excited to offer my unique brand of American made yuck free products in an exclusive gift box designed specifically for Target. This is yet another dream come true for me,” she said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “I am working hard to pave the way for other indie brands with teen CEO’s. My journey hasn’t been easy but it will forever be worth it. I am on a mission to shatter the status quo, and with partners like Target, I am making that happen.”

Cunningham has come a long way from when she launched her business in 2010 and started selling her body butters and lip balms at farmer markets. Her products are now being sold at over 900 stores across the country. Cunningham’s brand is about more than just beauty. Her company focuses on STEAM and entrepreneurship education for women and girls. Up to 10 percent of her profits go towards supporting education for girls.

There are a lot of Black youngsters who are bossing up and launching their own ventures. Last year, 17-year-old Journi Prewitt created a monthly subscription box that promotes reading amongst African-American children in an effort to change the racial disparity in youth literacy.

SEE ALSO:

Pre-Teen Entrepreneur Takes His Hot Dog Business To Morehouse College

Teen Entrepreneur Empowers Black Youth To Read With Subscription Box

Rosa Parks Riding the Bus

Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America

40 photos Launch gallery

Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America

Continue reading Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America

Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America

From the moment enslaved Africans were kidnapped and brought to the land that went on to be called the United States, there has been Black history in America. Black folks have overcome obstacle after obstacle to continue making that same history in the face of adversity. So with Black History Month upon us, there may be no better time to reflect on the timeless and seemingly endless contributions that Black people have bestowed upon these United States. From fighting for desegregation to fighting in the American military to fighting for an education, and much, much more, the struggle was very real. And while Black folks have continued the fight on a number of different levels, the struggle has persisted. Civil rights have played a major role for the Black man in America, something that is more than apparent in the below vintage photos of Black people making history in America despite a greater power at work against it. It shows the good, the bad and, because it was in the U.S. during a time of heightened, overt racism, the ugly. Scroll down to see more classic images from centuries ago up until just a few short decades ago.

18-Year-Old Beauty Entrepreneur Lands Major Deal With Target was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close