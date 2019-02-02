18-Year-Old Beauty Entrepreneur Lands Major Deal With Target

Zandra Cunningham hasn’t even reached her twenties yet and she’s already making power moves in the realm of entrepreneurship. According to Black News, the 18-year-old beauty entrepreneur just landed a major deal with Target to sell her brand’s beauty box in their stores.

The box—dubbed the “Treat Yo Self” gift box—is an ode to Black History Month, the news outlet writes. It features a hand and body lotion, an exfoliating sugar scrub, and a lip and body balm. All of the products in Cunningham’s beauty line are plant-based and designed for sensitive skin. They’re all created at a lab in Buffalo.

Cunningham is beyond excited about her collaboration with Target. “I am so excited to offer my unique brand of American made yuck free products in an exclusive gift box designed specifically for Target. This is yet another dream come true for me,” she said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “I am working hard to pave the way for other indie brands with teen CEO’s. My journey hasn’t been easy but it will forever be worth it. I am on a mission to shatter the status quo, and with partners like Target, I am making that happen.”

Cunningham has come a long way from when she launched her business in 2010 and started selling her body butters and lip balms at farmer markets. Her products are now being sold at over 900 stores across the country. Cunningham’s brand is about more than just beauty. Her company focuses on STEAM and entrepreneurship education for women and girls. Up to 10 percent of her profits go towards supporting education for girls.

There are a lot of Black youngsters who are bossing up and launching their own ventures. Last year, 17-year-old Journi Prewitt created a monthly subscription box that promotes reading amongst African-American children in an effort to change the racial disparity in youth literacy.

