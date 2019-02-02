CLOSE
Test
40 items
Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In…
2019 Is Shaping Up To Be An Amazing…
LeBron James Had To Advocate For Octavia Spencer…
Bill Cosby Allegedly Playing The Role Of Dr.…
Rickey Smiley Unleashed: Why Rickey Believes We Need…
10 Signs You’re Low On Protein
Divorce Attorneys Weigh In On Dating Red Flags…
Tory Lanez Releases Diss Song Against Don Q,…
Gary’s Tea: Taraji P. Henson Shares What She’s…
“I Was Scared”: Tisha Campbell-Martin Granted Restraining Order…
Oh Hell Naw: This Apple Glitch Is Making…
5 Reasons Why You Have To See One…
Jeannie Mai Of ‘The Real’ Allegedly Dating Young…
Gary’s Tea: Chris Brown’s Baby Mama’s Home Burglarized,…
Hip-Hop Spot: Cardi B Is Allegedly Headed To…
J. Cole Sets 2019 Off With New Song…
Spike Lee Possibly Working On “School Daze” Broadway…
Future Opens Up About Confronting Jay-Z Over Line…
Gary’s Tea: Iman Shumpert Gathering Legal Team To…
15 items
Slay Day: Every Time Draya Shut Down Instagram…
Yes: Restaurants Offering Free Discounts To Workers Affected…
Florida KFC Worker Arrested For Fried Chicken Assault…
Gary’s Tea: Kanye West Will Possibly Release A…
PnB Rock Arrested For Stolen Gun and Marijuana…
It’s Official! Kamala Harris Announces She’s Running For…
I Never, Ever Left My Niece Alone In…
Hip-Hop Spot: Migos Almost Performed For The Super…
Gary’s Tea: Mariah Carey Sues Former Assistant For…
“The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” To Act Alongside…
Former NFL Player Beats Up Man Who Was…
Uncategorized
HomeUncategorized

Chicago Woman Leads Effort To Provide Hotel Rooms For City’s Homeless

Candice Payne is on a mission to provide shelter for the city’s homeless population during the dangerously cold weather.

1 reads
Leave a comment

As the deep freeze sweeps several parts of the country, concerns surrounding the homeless population have been heightened. Temperatures have reached dangerously cold levels and many are worried about how those living on the streets will stay warm. A Chicago woman has taken matters into her own hands. According to CBS Chicago, Candice Payne rented hotel rooms this week so that the city’s homeless residents could have shelter in the cold weather.

Payne was motivated to step in and help men and women in need after she learned that a propane tank where many homeless people stayed in a cluster of tents had exploded, the news outlet writes. That tank was one of the only sources of heat for the community. Payne decided to step in and rented 20 rooms on her credit card so that individuals without homes would have a place to stay during the frigid temperatures. After posts about her efforts to help the homeless circulated on social media, other individuals volunteered to help. People rented out additional hotel rooms, and donated food, water, and clothes. With the support of volunteers, there has been a total of 60 rooms rented. Nearly 100 people have been accommodated for three-night stays.

Payne is happy that she was able to make an impact. “Maybe they didn’t know how to or where to start to help, so I’m glad that I was able to be that vehicle,” she told the news outlet. The individuals that she has helped are thankful for all that Payne has done. “We don’t get that type of help,” one of the people staying at the hotel said. “I really needed them at that point, so they came right in time.” She and the volunteers are working towards creating more of a lasting solution for the city’s homeless population.

Efforts like the one she has led are needed. According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, in 2017 there were 554,000 homeless people in the United States and 193,000 of those individuals were living on the streets and didn’t have access to shelters.

SEE ALSO:

Marshawn Lynch Launches Initiative To Provide The Homeless With Smartphones

Solutions? 17 Percent Of Black Baby Boomers Are Homeless At Some Point, Study Says

Rosa Parks Riding the Bus

Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America

40 photos Launch gallery

Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America

Continue reading Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America

Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America

From the moment enslaved Africans were kidnapped and brought to the land that went on to be called the United States, there has been Black history in America. Black folks have overcome obstacle after obstacle to continue making that same history in the face of adversity. So with Black History Month upon us, there may be no better time to reflect on the timeless and seemingly endless contributions that Black people have bestowed upon these United States. From fighting for desegregation to fighting in the American military to fighting for an education, and much, much more, the struggle was very real. And while Black folks have continued the fight on a number of different levels, the struggle has persisted. Civil rights have played a major role for the Black man in America, something that is more than apparent in the below vintage photos of Black people making history in America despite a greater power at work against it. It shows the good, the bad and, because it was in the U.S. during a time of heightened, overt racism, the ugly. Scroll down to see more classic images from centuries ago up until just a few short decades ago.

Chicago Woman Leads Effort To Provide Hotel Rooms For City’s Homeless was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close