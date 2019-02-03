CLOSE
Rapper 21 Savage Arrested By ICE

Grammy-nominated rapper 21 Savage may be deported.

He was arrested in Atlanta early Sunday by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to CNN. The agency says he is illegally present in the United States.

ICE says 21 Savage, whose real name is Shayaabin Abraham-Joseph, is a citizen of the United Kingdom. The agency alleges that he entered the US legally in July 2005, when he was a minor, but subsequently failed to depart under the terms of his nonimmigrant visa. ICE says the rapper became unlawfully present when his visa expired in July 2006. 21 was also convicted on felony drug charges in October 2014 in Fulton County, Georgia. Today, he was arrested in a targeted sting.
“Mr. Abraham-Joseph is presently in ICE custody in Georgia and has been placed into removal proceedings before the federal immigration courts,” ICE said in a statement. “ICE will now await the outcome of his case before a federal immigration judge to determine future actions.”
21 Savage’s team said his representatives were working to secure his release.
“We are working diligently to get Mr. Abraham-Joseph out of detention while we work with the authorities to clear up any misunderstandings,” Dina LaPolt said in a statement to CNN. “Mr. Abraham-Joseph is a role model to the young people in this country, especially in Atlanta, Georgia, and is actively working in the community leading programs to help underprivileged youths in financial literacy.”
21 Savage is featured on the song “Rockstar” by Post Malone, which was nominated for Record of the Year and Best Rap Performance at the Grammys.

