Candle Brand Launched By Three Black Youngsters Featured At Macy’s

There are many Black youngsters who are stepping into the entrepreneurship space and thriving. Three brothers behind the eco-friendly candle brand Frères Branchiaux have landed a major deal with Macy’s, Black News reported.
The brothers—8-year-old Austin, 10-year-old Ryan, and 13-year-old Collin Gill—initially launched their candle brand as an avenue to spread awareness about environmentally-friendly products, give back to their community, and generate money in the process. All of their candles and home fragrances feature non-toxic, organic ingredients. The Gill brothers have watched their business grow exponentially. Their candles are featured in 21 stores across the country and they were handpicked to be featured in the Market at Macy’s. Frères Branchiaux was included at Macy’s locations in New York City, San Francisco, and Pittsburgh. They’ve also teamed up with big brands like ModCloth and Ace Hardware.
The youngsters are all about promoting social good through their company. Aside from their mission of making eco-conscious products more affordable and accessible, they are giving back to those in need. Frères Branchiaux donates 10 percent of its profits to homeless shelters in the Washington, D.C. area. The brothers have also become advocates for youth entrepreneurship. “I want to give back to the community because they gave to us,” Ryan told the Washington Post.
Young Black entrepreneurs are landing deals with big retail stores. Zandra Cunningham, an 18-year-old beauty entrepreneur from Buffalo, recently inked a deal with Target to sell her brand’s beauty box in their stores.
SEE ALSO:
18-Year-Old Beauty Entrepreneur Lands Major Deal With Target
#BossMoves: 14-Year-Old Marsai Martin To Become Youngest Hollywood Executive Producer In History
Twitter Reacts To Sen. Cory Booker Announcing His Run For President
Twitter Reacts To Sen. Cory Booker Announcing His Run For President
1.1 of 12
2.2 of 12
3.3 of 12
4.4 of 12
5.5 of 12
6.6 of 12
7.7 of 12
8.8 of 12
9.9 of 12
10.10 of 12
11.11 of 12
12.12 of 12
Candle Brand Launched By Three Black Youngsters Featured At Macy’s was originally published on newsone.com