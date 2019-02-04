CLOSE
Candle Brand Launched By Three Black Youngsters Featured At Macy's

Frères Branchiaux creates candles and home fragrances that include non-toxic, organic ingredients.

There are many Black youngsters who are stepping into the entrepreneurship space and thriving. Three brothers behind the eco-friendly candle brand Frères Branchiaux have landed a major deal with Macy’s, Black News reported.

The brothers—8-year-old Austin, 10-year-old Ryan, and 13-year-old Collin Gill—initially launched their candle brand as an avenue to spread awareness about environmentally-friendly products, give back to their community, and generate money in the process. All of their candles and home fragrances feature non-toxic, organic ingredients. The Gill brothers have watched their business grow exponentially. Their candles are featured in 21 stores across the country and they were handpicked to be featured in the Market at Macy’s. Frères Branchiaux was included at Macy’s locations in New York City, San Francisco, and Pittsburgh. They’ve also teamed up with big brands like ModCloth and Ace Hardware.

The youngsters are all about promoting social good through their company. Aside from their mission of making eco-conscious products more affordable and accessible, they are giving back to those in need. Frères Branchiaux donates 10 percent of its profits to homeless shelters in the Washington, D.C. area. The brothers have also become advocates for youth entrepreneurship. “I want to give back to the community because they gave to us,” Ryan told the Washington Post.

Young Black entrepreneurs are landing deals with big retail stores. Zandra Cunningham, an 18-year-old beauty entrepreneur from Buffalo, recently inked a deal with Target to sell her brand’s beauty box in their stores.

SEE ALSO:

18-Year-Old Beauty Entrepreneur Lands Major Deal With Target

#BossMoves: 14-Year-Old Marsai Martin To Become Youngest Hollywood Executive Producer In History

2016 Democratic National Convention - Day 1

Twitter Reacts To Sen. Cory Booker Announcing His Run For President

12 photos Launch gallery

Twitter Reacts To Sen. Cory Booker Announcing His Run For President

Continue reading Twitter Reacts To Sen. Cory Booker Announcing His Run For President

Twitter Reacts To Sen. Cory Booker Announcing His Run For President

It's official. Sen. Cory Booker has thrown his hat into the ring of Democratic candidates for president. His campaign video dropped Friday, the first day of Black History Month. On it, the New Jersey Senator can be seen walking through his Newark neighborhood talking about his candidacy. "The history of our nation is defined by collective action; by interwoven destinies of slaves and abolitionists; of those born here and those who chose America as home; of those who took up arms to defend our country, and those who linked arms to challenge and change it," he said. "I'm Cory Booker and I'm running for president of the United States of America." See Also: Ben Carson Has More Compassion For The Opioid Epidemic Than People In Low-Income Housing See the campaign video below: https://twitter.com/benwikler/status/1091315838467092481 Booker’s announcement came about a week after California Sen. Kamala Harris threw her presidential hat in the ring and said she would be running for the White House. Booker is certainly an enemy of Trump who has been attacking the New Jersey Senator for years. But it was perhaps Booker’s role on the Senate Judiciary Committee that may have compelled him most to run for president after he saw firsthand the types of judges Trump has been pushing to be confirmed. While he has always been a prominent voice in the Senate, Booker raised his political profile significantly during the Senate confirmation hearing for Brett Kavanaugh, who was nominated by Trump and ultimately confirmed as a Supreme Court Justice despite a damning sexual abuse scandal that resurfaced from his past. Booker was also behind the introduction and Senate passing of the landmark legislation last year to finally outlaw lynching. Booker, Harris and Republican Sen. Tim Scott introduced the Justice for Victims of Lynching Act of 2018 in June. The bill called for a life sentence for those found guilty on federal anti-lynching charges. After helping to draft the legislation in June, Booker criticized Congress for taking so long—even after the civil rights movement—to pass anti-lynching legislation. “It’s a travesty that despite repeated attempts to do so, Congress still hasn’t put anti-lynching legislation on the books. This bill will right historical wrongs by acknowledging our country’s stained past and codifying into law our commitment to abolishing this shameful practice,” he said in a statement. Booker should also expect to be hit hard on his relationship with pharmaceutical companies. Back in 2017, he reportedly joined Republicans to vote against lowering prescription drug prices. "This is classic Booker — stand out front on feel-good social issues, regardless of his past positions, and align with big money everywhere else," Walter Bragman at Paste Magazine wrote. Like all of the candidates, he will have much to answer for. See the reactions from Twitter below:

Candle Brand Launched By Three Black Youngsters Featured At Macy's was originally published on newsone.com

