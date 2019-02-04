Gary’s Tea: Blind Woman Suing Beyonce’s Entertainment Company, Offset Spends Thousands Of Dollars So His Kids Are Dripping In Versace & More

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Beyonce is making headlines again after a blind woman decided to file a class action lawsuit against her entertainment company. Mary Conner is suing Parkwood Entertainment LLC, after claiming that the website isn’t accessible to people that are visually impaired.
She mentioned that she’s one of Beyonce’s biggest fans and would love to see her in concert one day, but can’t find out how through the site. The website doesn’t have a way the visually impaired can listen to different things and she’s tired of it.
In other news, Cardi B and Offset were allegedly hanging out heavy this weekend out in Atlanta. To some Offset is trying to become “Father of the Year” by buying his kids matching Versace outfits.
He wants to make sure all his kids are dripping with expensive outfits. While some don’t think he should buy these outfits, Offset doesn’t care because he can afford it.
See photos of Beyonce below!
