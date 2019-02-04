CLOSE
National
HomeNational

‘Young & The Restless’ Star Kristoff St. John Dies At 52

His son committed suicide in 2014.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Kristoff St. John

Source: Paul Archuleta / Contributor / Getty

via NewsOne.com:

Sad news to report. Kristoff St. John, who has starred in the popular soap opera “Young & the Restless” as Neil Winters, has been found dead at 52.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

TMZ reports his body was found yesterday, “Law enforcement sources tell us one of Kristoff’s friends went to check on him at the actor’s home in San Fernando Valley, and found his body. Police and paramedics were alerted and responded to the house. We’re told Kristoff was pronounced dead on the scene. We’re told there was no sign of foul play, however one source says alcohol might have played a role.”

The Emmy and NAACP Image Award winner had reportedly been struggling with mental health issues since his son, Julian, committed suicide in 2014. His son was only 25 years old. TMZ claims, “In 2017, around the anniversary of Julian’s suicide, Kristoff threatened to kill himself with a gun. Cops placed him under a 72-hour hold for psychiatric evaluation.”

SEE ALSO: “Young And The Restless” Star Kristoff St. John’s Son Commits Suicide

His wife, Mia St. John, told Entertainment Tonight at the time, “I want the world to know the truth about what is happening with Kristoff, because currently there is inaccurate, and fabricated information being reported by certain online outlets. No parent should ever have to bury their child, and for those who do, it is a nightmare that haunts you forever. The death of our beloved son Julian, has taken a toll on both of us. He is an actor and while he may appear whole on the outside, his heart is broken. As a society we need to start taking mental health seriously and realize that no one is immune.”

SEE ALSO: ‘Young & Restless’ Star Kristoff St. John Hospitalized For His Own Safety

She continued, “Last week, an incident occurred, that pushed him to the breaking point, but was not accurately reported. I hope that at this moment we can all wrap our arms around Kristoff and help him in this time of need. Help him heal and move forward. This is not a ‘gossip’ story, or an interesting headline, this is a man trying to deal with a tragedy, that has torn apart his soul. Right now what he needs is your thoughts and prayers.”

Our condolences go out to his friends, family and supporters.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Kathy Hughes and Aretha Franklin

Rest In Power: People We Lost In 2018

20 photos Launch gallery

Rest In Power: People We Lost In 2018

Continue reading Rest In Power: People We Lost In 2018

Rest In Power: People We Lost In 2018

2018 gave birth to so many amazing moments and accomplishments this year such as Beychella, “Black Panther” and Michelle Obama’s memoir “Becoming.” But we also recognize that given the circle of life, 2018 was also a time to say goodbye to those we lost in our community as well. Here’s a look at some of the people we held dear that sadly died this year. Rest in power.

‘Young & The Restless’ Star Kristoff St. John Dies At 52 was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close