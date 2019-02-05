CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Donald Glover’s ‘Atlanta’ Season 3 Is Delayed

Earn & co. are busy and taking their time in returning to your TV screen.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Atlanta FX North of the Border 4

Source: Guy D’Alema/FX / Guy D’Alema/FX

This is not the news we were hoping for. Season 3 of Donald Glover’s critically acclaimed Atlanta series on FX has been delayed. 

Vulture reports that at a Television Critics Association event today (Feb. 5), FX CEO John Landgraf said it doesn’t look like season 3 will arrive on time, or in 2019 at all.

“The writers are back working right now, thank God,” Langraf reportedly said, adding, “If you wanna see me cry, you can just come backstage.”

The reason of for the delay is the Glover and the rest of the ridiculously talented cast that includes Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz and LaKeith Stanfield are just extremely busy. Glover is still knocking out dates as Childish Gambino on the This Is America tour while the other aforementioned actors are all legitimate movie stars now.

Although we want our Atlanta now, we have no doubt season 3 will be worth the wait. Let’s just keep that delay to a minimum, for the culture.

Photo: Guy D’Alema/FX

Donald Glover’s ‘Atlanta’ Season 3 Is Delayed was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close