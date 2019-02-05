CLOSE
Nas & Mass Appeal Partner With LiveXLive To Create New Hip-Hop Related Content & Programming

Nas continues to prove that he's more than just an iconic MC...

What? Y’all thought cause Nas made a killing with his latest Pluto TV investment he was gonna stop making moves? Nah, son.

Continuing on his quest to become Hip-Hop’s next billionaire, Nasir Jones and Mass Appeal have announced that they’re partnering up with LiveXLive to create, produce, and distribute original content for the culture.

Under the new partnership, LiveXLive, Nas, and Mass Appeal will be creating and developing new programming for LiveXLive and other third0party platforms. Nas meanwhile will be serving as one of LiveXLive’s brand ambassadors while curating programming with Mass Appeal for Slacker Radio station.

“Our partnership with Nas and Mass Appeal symbolizes our status as a leader in hip hop and urban-focused content.  Nas is one of the most acclaimed and commercially successful artists of all time – he’s sold in excess of 30 million records, and he’s been recognized with more than 20 Grammy, BET, and MTV award nominations over the course of his career, and Mass Appeal’s accomplishments are equally impressive,” said Rob Ellin, Chairman and CEO of LiveXLive in a press statement.  “The synergy of our partnership will be powerful as we together develop authentic, innovative concepts and programming.” 

Naturally Nasty Nas is ecstatic about his new endeavor both for himself and the Hip-Hop fans they’re aiming to please.

Said Nas via a statement, “I’m excited for Mass Appeal to continue expanding into different areas of media and music consumption in 2019. Our partnership with LivexLive is the next step in that evolution. We want to show the power live performances can have in connecting with fans, and this collaboration will bring them experiences in real time.”

The Queensbridge King has spoken.

