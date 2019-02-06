Jennifer Lawrence Is Reportedly Engaged To Boyfriend Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence is officially engaged to boyfriend Cooke Maroney, according to PEOPLE.
Lawerence’s rep reportedly confirmed the news after Lawerence was spotted wearing what sources described to Page Six as a “massive ring” on her finger during a recent date night.
The two were pubically linked in June 2018 and have been spotted by media plenty of times showing enjoying each other’s time and sharing PDA.
Below are some adorable photos of the couple.
SOURCE: People
