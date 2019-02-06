Stacey Abrams Becomes First African-American Woman To Give Response Speech To A State Of the Union

Stacey Abrams gave the democratic response to President Donald Trump’s second State Of The Union Address. Abrams is the first African-American woman to give a response to a presidential address. One of the biggest lines of the night was when she challenged Trump and said she didn’t want him to fail, she just wanted him to tell the truth.

Even though Abrams lost her race for Governor of Georgia amid many stories of voter suppression, she’s primed to have an amazing career in politics.

Check out her Democratic Response to Trump’s State Of the Union right here.

