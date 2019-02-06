Entertainment News
Black History Month 2019: Oprah Winfrey

Today for Black History Month 2019, we are highlighting media mogul Oprah Winfrey.

Birth Date: January 29, 1954

Hometown: Kosciusko, Mississippi

Fun Facts: 

  • Oprah is an entrepreneur that started OWN (Oprah Winfrey Network), Harpo Studios, and O Magazine
  • Oprah is the first female Black billionaire in the world
  • Oprah’s real name is actually spelled “Orpah”
  • Oprah attended Tennessee State University
  • Oprah is also an actor, and has starred several movies including Steven Spielberg’s “The Color Purple”
  • Oprah has been with her boyfriend, Stedman Graham, since 1986
  • Oprah received the Medal of Freedom from former U.S. President Barack Obama and was a big supporter of his campaign

We thank you for your contributions Oprah Winfrey.

