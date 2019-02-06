Black History Month 2019: Oprah Winfrey

2 reads Leave a comment
Today for Black History Month 2019, we are highlighting media mogul Oprah Winfrey.
Birth Date: January 29, 1954
Hometown: Kosciusko, Mississippi
Fun Facts:
- Oprah is an entrepreneur that started OWN (Oprah Winfrey Network), Harpo Studios, and O Magazine
- Oprah is the first female Black billionaire in the world
- Oprah’s real name is actually spelled “Orpah”
- Oprah attended Tennessee State University
- Oprah is also an actor, and has starred several movies including Steven Spielberg’s “The Color Purple”
- Oprah has been with her boyfriend, Stedman Graham, since 1986
- Oprah received the Medal of Freedom from former U.S. President Barack Obama and was a big supporter of his campaign
We thank you for your contributions Oprah Winfrey.
27 photos
ABC Special - Taking The Stage: African American Music And Stories That Changed America
INDIA-LITERATURE-FESTIVAL-ENTERTAINMENT-OPRAH
Oprah Winfrey Joins Obama On Campaign Trail
75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Press Room
2005 International Emmy Awards Gala - Red Carpet and Pressroom
President Barack Obama awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Ben Bradlee, among others, in Washington, DC.
Oprah Winfrey As Keynote Speaker At Minnie's Food Pantry 10th Annual Gala
2011 TCA Winter Press Tour - OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network Cocktail Reception
'Precious: Based On The Novel 'Push' By Sapphire' Los Angeles Premiere
Moet & Chandon At The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Inside
Oprah Winfrey's Gospel Brunch Celebrating Her New Book 'Wisdom Of Sundays'
'Good Morning, Vietnam' Los Angeles Premiere
Oprah Winfrey's Gospel Brunch Celebrating Her New Book 'Wisdom Of Sundays'
Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief - Los Angeles
National Museum Of African American History And Culture Opens In Washington, D.C.
Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham
US President Barack Obama and First Lady
Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular
Oprah Winfrey Leaves Her Studio After Her Final Taping
American All-Star Tribute To Oprah Winfrey
Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular
Lincoln Center Presents: An Evening With Ralph Lauren Hosted By Oprah Winfrey - Inside
28th Annual Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show
The 33rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors
Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular
Premiere Of OWN's 'Greenleaf' - Arrivals
45th NAACP Image Awards Presented By TV One - Backstage And Audience
