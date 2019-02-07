Boxer Rocky Lockridge Dead At 60

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Former boxing champ Rocky Lockridge, most recently known for breaking down on an episode of Intervention, passed away this morning (Feb. 7, 2019) from complications from a previous stroke, according to TMZ. He was 60-years-old.

“It is with great pain but a whole heart that I tell you family and friends that my father Ricky Lockridge aka Rocky Lockridge has passed away,” his son Ricky Jr. said. “All he wanted was to be in the comfort of his home with friends/ family. God has called him to walk through the gates of heaven.”

Lockridge fought back in the 80s where he won multiple matches – one of them including his infamous fight with Roger Mayweather in 1984 and again in 1987 when won the IBF Junior Lightweight belt over Barry Michael.

As time progressed, the boxer became addicted to cocaine and family looked to A&E for help. Hence, his appearance on Intervention. The cry he let out on the show went viral and later became one of the most popular memes on social media.

