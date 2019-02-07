CLOSE
FBI Launches Investigation Of ‘Empire’ Mail After Jussie Smollett Incident

The alleged attack suffered by the actor has sparked a wide-ranging number of theories and speculation.

In the days since the alleged attack suffered by Jussie Smollett in Chicago, authorities have battled theories and speculation surrounding the incident. Now, it’s come out that the FBI is looking into mail sent to the studios where Empire is filmed to gather more intel.

TMZ reports:

Sources on set tell us a private security company was hired by the show and met with FBI agents to establish a protocol for inspecting all incoming mail. We’re told the team wears gloves so the evidence in question is not contaminated.

The security team has 2 functions … to flag threatening, incoming mail and alert the FBI, and to possibly link new items to the letter Jussie already received, containing homophobic and racists epithets along with an image of a noose.

Our sources say the security team has already flagged “hate mail,” but we’re told that it’s nothing new. The show has been targeted by racists and homophobes in the past, but now everyone is on high alert and the FBI is screening all of it.

The outlet adds that sources tell them security on set is extra tight in the wake of the attack.

