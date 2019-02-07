Vitamin Of The Day:There’s NO substitution for Hard Work

In cased you missed the Vitamin Of The day on the Quick Silva Show… The Vitamin was “There’s NO substitution for Hard Work.” If you’re trying to achieve a goal there’s no way to cut corners or find an easier route. If you want to get to your final destination n you have to stay the course. It’s not going to be easy but wouldn’t everyone be doing it if it was easy. Quick stressed staying focused and do the work. If you want to see the full vitamin, watch the video above.

QuickSilva Posted 14 hours ago

