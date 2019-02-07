Vitamin Of The Day: Let Them Think Whatever, Just Keep Getting Better Daily

| 02.07.19
In cased you missed the Vitamin of The Day of the day on the Quick Silva Show…The Vitamin was “Let Them Think Whatever, Just Keep Getting Better Daily.” When it comes to achieving your goals you can’t consider what everyone else is thinking. You’re goals have to be separate from the court of public opinion. Quick stressed ignoring the nay-sayers and working every day to make yourself a better person.  If you want to see and hear the full vitamin go to the video above for the vitamin.

